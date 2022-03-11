Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.