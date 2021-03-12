Church news for March 12

• ChristChurch Presbyterian hosts "The Table" worship service on Thursday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Common Ground Coffee Shop, 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• Dalton First United Methodist Church invites you to participate in weekly Lenten services each Thursday at noon during Lent, Feb. 18 through March 25. The 30-minute services will be held in-person in the sanctuary. Masks and social-distancing are required, and masks are provided to anyone who needs one. The services will also be broadcast live on the church's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/daltonfumc) and on the church's website (www.daltonfumc.com/live). Senior Pastor the Rev. Brian E. Clark says everyone is welcome. The schedule of guest speakers is:
-- March 18: Tommy Willingham, retired United Methodist Church elder (former pastor of Dalton First United Methodist Church).
-- March 25: The Rev. Steve Wood, senior pastor of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, Johns Creek.
• Holly Creek Baptist Church is planning a "Holy Land Cruise" for May 2022 exploring Greece, Israel, Italy and Turkey. If you are interested in this trip, please attend the church's informational meeting on Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. in the worship center.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• Temple Baptist Church has Adam Crabb, lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, coming to the church for two free concerts on Sunday, March 21, at 9 and 11 a.m. (donations received). The Gaither Vocal Band was founded by gospel songwriter and producer Bill Gaither. Crabb grew up in one of the family dynasties of southern Gospel music, the Crabb Family, church officials say. Collectively, he has won 11 Dove Awards (nominated for 11 others) and been nominated for three Grammys with the Crabb Family, and won five Dove Awards and nominated for one Grammy with the Gaither Vocal Band. The church is at 2310 S. Dixie Highway in Dalton.
