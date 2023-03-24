• The Joy Masters, a Southern gospel quartet, perform at Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as part of the group’s final tour. Everyone is invited. The church is at 1205 Antioch Drive.
• Antioch Baptist Church, 1205 Antioch Drive, hosts an Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 9, at 7:30 a.m. (rain or shine). Ronald Guffey preaches and breakfast is at 8 in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited to celebrate the Lord’s resurrection and to eat afterwards.
• Bible Way Full Gospel Church, 534 Chattanooga Ave., gives away free food on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• New Hope Baptist Church, 900 Roan St., celebrates its Women’s Day on Sunday at 10 a.m. The speaker is Sharon Phillips.
• New Hope Baptist Church, 900 Roan St., honors Deacon Iva Lee Macon for his continued service with a musical program on Sunday at 3 p.m. The church asks that you render an A&B selection or solo. If your group or choir is unable to attend, the church requests a donation; all donations will be given to the honoree that day. For more information, call (706) 226-2093 or (706) 876-8565.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— “Stations of the Cross” is every Wednesday at noon.
— Holy Eucharist services are Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks and Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two) at the church.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— Hug Your Church and Adpot-A-Mile is Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45.
— A newcomers lunch is Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
— An evening prayer service is nightly at 6:15 in the sanctuary.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., hosts a series of individuals of different faiths speaking on how their beliefs and spirituality affect their daily lives. These presentations are part of the St. Mark’s Lenten spirituality program. The speakers are at 5:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall with a question and answer session followed by a free meal at about 6:30. On Wednesday, April 5, Janka Livoncova, Chattanooga Insight Meditation Community director and lead dharma leader of the CIMC, speaks about Buddhism.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
