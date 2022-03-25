• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• Randy Tedder, a member of the USA Patriots disabled veterans softball team, gives his testimony at Salem United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 10, with the worship hour beginning at 11 a.m. The church is at 597 LaFayette Road. Pastor Mark Millican invites everyone. For more information, call (706) 217-5565.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:
— The church holds Lenten services through Thursday, April 14. There are evening prayer services nightly at 6:15 in the sanctuary and on the church’s Facebook page; Stations of the Cross is every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the sanctuary and on the church’s Facebook page; on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary there will be the Lenten meditation program “Strength In Stillness”; and special service projects/programs are each Wednesday, to be announced.
— On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, Bishop the Rt. Rev. Rob Wright presents “Faith In Action.”
— The in-person classes “The Most Important Question Asked by Newcomers (and Members) to St. Mark’s” are Sunday at 9 and 9:45 a.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person in the Parrish Hall and on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.