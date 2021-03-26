Church news for March 26

• The Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church holds a creekside "Sonrise" service behind the church on Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. The church is at 300 S. Tibbs Road. “There will be singing, poetry, Scripture reading, personal testimonies and a brief message," Pastor Michael Jones said. "We cordially invite all those interested in the blessings of that morning to join us. You may have to bundle up, but we will enjoy the fellowship and other blessings. Several outdoor fire pits will be burning.” A special feature is that families who desire to may bring a picnic breakfast and eat together at the picnic tables at the close of the event, he added. In case of severe weather, the service will be in the sanctuary.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.