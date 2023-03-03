• Carolyn Baptist Church hosts singer Kevin Spencer on Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 2305 Cleveland Highway.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— “Stations of the Cross” is every Wednesday at noon.
— Holy Eucharist services are Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks and Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two) at the church.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45. The topic is “What Is The Forbidden Fruit? Hint: It Is Not An Apple.”
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— An evening prayer service is each night at 6:15 in the sanctuary.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., hosts a series of individuals of different faiths speaking on how their beliefs and spirituality affect their daily lives. These presentations are part of the St. Mark’s Lenten spirituality program. The speakers are at 5:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall with a question and answer session followed by a free meal at about 6:30.
— Wednesday, March 15: Amira Badawy and other members of the Dalton Islamic Center speaking on the Islamic faith.
— Wednesday, April 5: Janka Livoncova, Chattanooga Insight Meditation Community director and lead dharma leader of the CIMC speaking about Buddhism.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
