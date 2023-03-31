To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA, 30720.
• Antioch Baptist Church, 1205 Antioch Drive, hosts an Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 9, at 7:30 a.m. (rain or shine). Ronald Guffey preaches and breakfast is at 8 in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited to celebrate the Lord’s resurrection and to eat afterwards.
• Gold City performs at Carolyn Baptist Church (2305 Cleveland Highway) on Sunday at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for the group. Everyone is invited.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— “Stations of the Cross” is every Wednesday at noon.
— Holy Eucharist services are Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks and Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two) at the church (including Palm Sunday services).
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45 in the Parish Hall.
— A newcomers lunch is Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
— Maundy Thursday service is Thursday.
— Good Friday service is Friday, April 6, at noon.
— An evening prayer service is nightly at 6:15 in the sanctuary.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., hosts a series of individuals of different faiths speaking on how their beliefs and spirituality affect their daily lives. These presentations are part of the St. Mark’s Lenten spirituality program. The speakers are at 5:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall with a question and answer session followed by a free meal (soup and sandwich) at about 6:30. On Wednesday, Janka Livoncova, Chattanooga Insight Meditation Community director and lead dharma leader of the CIMC, speaks about Buddhism.
• Brother Ray Wolford, an evangelist and recording Southern gospel artist from Virginia, ministers at Valley Brook Church of God May 19-21 (Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
• Evangelist Mark Lancaster preaches at Whitfield Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Lancaster is out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has preached all across the United States and many foreign countries. He and his wife will also sing during the 11 a.m service. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone to attend. A nursery is available for both services.
