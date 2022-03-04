• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) will next be open March 16 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:
— The 30-minute, in-person classes “Is Kyiv the New Jerusalem and is this the beginning of a new Holy Roman Empire?: A discussion of religious influences in the Russian-Ukraine conflict” are Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
— The church holds Lenten services through Thursday, April 14. There are evening prayer services nightly at 6:15 in the sanctuary and on the church’s Facebook page; Stations of the Cross is every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the sanctuary and on the church’s Facebook page; and special service projects/programs are each Wednesday, to be announced.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person and on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
