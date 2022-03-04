Church news
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) will next be open March 16 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:

— The 30-minute, in-person classes “Is Kyiv the New Jerusalem and is this the beginning of a new Holy Roman Empire?: A discussion of religious influences in the Russian-Ukraine conflict” are Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.

— The church holds Lenten services through Thursday, April 14. There are evening prayer services nightly at 6:15 in the sanctuary and on the church’s Facebook page; Stations of the Cross is every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the sanctuary and on the church’s Facebook page; and special service projects/programs are each Wednesday, to be announced.

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person and on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

