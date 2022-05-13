• ChristChurch Presbyterian hosts a special musical event today. the Triumphant Quartet performs in the Recreation Place auditorium at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Triumphant Quartet is a group of talented musicians from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. No tickets are required, but seating is limited. Doors open for seating at 6. For more information, visit ccpdalton.org, call the church office at (706) 529-2911 or stop by the Common Ground Coffeeshop on the south end of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• Crown View Baptist Church celebrates its 113th Homecoming on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The Heir Born quartet from Rockmart is the special music guest. Lunch follows in the Fellowship Hall. The church is at 502 W. Tyler St. Pastor David Friend invites everyone. For more information, call (706) 260-1067.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Hopewell Baptist Church observes its 143rd Homecoming and Church Anniversary celebration on Sunday. The 11 a.m. guest is Elder Wade Broome, and the 3 p.m. guest is Elder James Washington along with the Friendship Baptist Church family from Calhoun. Pastor Windell Smith extends an invitation to the community to join with the church members as they celebrate the 143rd Homecoming and Church Anniversary. Lunch is served after the morning worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• After a two-year hiatus, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is pleased to resume its concert series, “Music at St. Mark’s,” with a performance by The Chattywampus Trio on Sunday at 4 p.m. The casual concert will be in the church’s Parish Hall, which allows audience members an “up close and personal” experience with the performers. The trio specializes in light, engaging chamber music from all style periods. Cindy Solfest-Wallis (flute), Nick Hartline (clarinet) and Alan Nichols (piano) perform together frequently as faculty members at Chattanooga State Community College and in the surrounding region. This program features the energetic trio by English composer and actress Madeleine Dring, selections from Valerie Coleman’s jazz-influenced “Portraits of Langston,” the limpid elegance of Mozart’s “Divertimento in E-flat” and the late-Romantic charm of César Cui’s “Five Short Pieces.” The program concludes with Herman Beeftink’s magical “Dance of the Woods.” A light reception follows in the church courtyard. The concert is free and open to the public. This is a secular, not religious program. The church is at 901 W. Emery St.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday school titled “What You Don’t Know About the Episcopal Church” at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study each Thursday at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.