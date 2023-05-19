To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Crown View Baptist Church will celebrate its 114th homecoming on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 11 a.m. The Heir Born Quartet from Rockmart will be the special singers. Lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The church is at 502 W. Tyler St. in Dalton. Pastor David Friend invites everyone. For more information, call (706) 260-1067 or (706) 278-7422.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m., serving in the Fellowship Hall.
• Holly Creek Baptist Church hosts an informational meeting for its May 2024 Holy Land journey to Israel and Rome, Italy, in the church sanctuary on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. Call the church office at (706) 695-8522 for more information.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates its 144th Homecoming and church anniversary on Sunday, May 21. The 11 a.m. special guests are Bishop William C. Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family, and the special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Charles Catchings and the Liberty Baptist Church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends an invitation to come and join in a fellowship meal and a day of worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Friday, May 19, preschool graduation at 11 a.m. at the church; movie night with Bethel AME Church at 8 p.m..
— Sunday, May 21, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; “From Back to Broadway” musical concert at 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall followed by a wine and cheese reception. The concert will feature musical proteges from the Chattanooga area and is the second of a yearly series of classical, current and religious music.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Brother Ray Wolford, an evangelist and recording Southern gospel artist from Virginia, ministers at Valley Brook Church of God May 19-21 (Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.