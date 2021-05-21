Church news for May 21

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• City View Church of God hosts a revival June 16 through June 20 at 7 nightly. The church is at 3688 Chatsworth Road S.E.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
