• Calling all past and present members of the Dalton-Whitfield unit of Church Women United. Church Women United will meet for a business meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to attend. Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. For more information, contact Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m., serving in the Fellowship Hall.
• Holly Creek Baptist Church hosts an informational meeting for its May 2024 Holy Land journey to Israel and Rome, Italy, in the church sanctuary on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. Call the church office at (706) 695-8522 for more information.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, May 28, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; Strength in Stillness Christian meditation at 12:30 p.m.
— Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. and Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. confirmation classes in the Parish Hall.
— Thursday, June 1, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m., Bible study at 6 p.m.
— Sunday, June 4, confirmation service at St. Philip’s Cathedral in Atlanta.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
