• Calling all past and present members of the Dalton-Whitfield unit of Church Women United. May Friendship Day will be celebrated Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 101 S. Selvidge St. The guest speaker will be Pamela Cudd, CEO for City of Refuge Dalton. Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to join the May Friendship Day program. For additional information, please contact Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m., serving in the fellowship hall.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates its 144th Homecoming and church anniversary on Sunday, May 21. The 11 a.m. special guests are Bishop William C. Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family, and the special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Charles Catchings and the Liberty Baptist Church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends an invitation to come and join in a fellowship meal and a day of worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Saturday, May 6, preschool fundraiser and Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church.
— Sunday, May 7, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m. and rite two and children’s services at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and 9:45.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Brother Ray Wolford, an evangelist and recording Southern gospel artist from Virginia, ministers at Valley Brook Church of God May 19-21 (Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• Varnell United Methodist Church hosts a special night of praise as the church invites the Holy Spirit to join the church during Bring the Fire Home: Rekindling the Spirit on Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is Tom Atkins, and Asbury students will share their testimonies. Everyone is invited. The church is at 3485 Highway 2 in Cohutta. For more information, contact the church at (706) 694-8023.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
