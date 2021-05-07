Church news for May 7

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• The Table at ChristChurch Presbyterian presents Lt. Clebe McClary on Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Common Ground Coffee Shop, 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
