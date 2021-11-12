Church news for Nov. 12

• Gethsemane Baptist Church hosts a drive-thru/curbside Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Nov. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at 4762 Mitchell Bridge Road. Everyone is welcome.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
