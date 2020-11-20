Church news for Nov. 20

• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• March for Christ Ministries holds a free community event titled "Reclaiming Your Destiny" on Thursday, Dec. 31, at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton. The walk of prayer in unity begins at 11 a.m. and a meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Live music and more activities are planned from 2 to 6 p.m. If you would like to be a part of this event, contact the group via Facebook at March For Christ, by email at march forchrist2020@gmail.com or by phone at (706) 264-9649.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway each first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
