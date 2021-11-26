Church news for Nov. 26

• The annual Christmas Candlelight and Communion All Music Service is presented Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at ChristChurch Presbyterian. The public is invited. "This very special service has for decades been regarded as one of the best Christmas season music presentations in the entire area," said choir master Wayne Wilson. "I knew of this service and its reputation even when I served as a music director in the Nashville area." The "Gloria In Excelsis Deo" program includes classical and traditional compositions, including Bach, Rutter, Courtney, Goeller and others. The 37-member choir will be accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra, as well as the church's new four-manual, 113-rank pipe organ, which was just recently installed. "The music selections all combine for a joyous celebration of the birth of Christ," added Wilson, "but we also leave a time for personal reflection in appreciation of the Advent season when we all, choir and congregation, leave the sanctuary together by candlelight to sing 'Silent Night' outdoors. It is a very moving service!" ChristChurch Presbyterian is at 510 S. Tibbs Road, one block north of Walnut Avenue.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
