• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church celebrates a combined revival/Homecoming service and an All Saints service on Sunday. The service begins at 10:55 a.m. The Rev. Tom Atkins, general evangelist with the North Georgia Conference, is the guest speaker. Pastor Chris Mullins invites current and former members along with friends of the community to join in celebration of the history of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. A complimentary lunch is served after the service. Revival services continue Monday through Wednesday nightly from 6:30 to 8:30. The Rev. Atkins continues as guest speaker. If you have questions, contact the church office at (706) 259-3141.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Preschool hosts its annual chili supper today at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St. It is drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of each meal is $8 and the meal contains chili, crackers and dessert. The dessert is a brownie from Mama Wilson’s Homemade Cookies and Cakes. There will also be vegetarian chili. Corporate and group orders are available and delivery is available for orders of 10 or more. Orders can be placed at director@stmarksdalton.org or faxed to (706) 279-2698. For more information, call Paula at (706) 278-8857.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursdays at 6 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. including children’s church.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— “Hug Your Church” and Adopt-a-Mile is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
— “Strength in Stillness” meditation is Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
