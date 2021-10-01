Church news for Oct. 1

• Dalton Anglican Fellowship is working toward establishing an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican way. This is a group committed to the authority of Scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. If interested in this group, please email past orgoggans@gmail.com or call (706) 506-1241.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
