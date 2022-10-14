• Bridging the Gap Ministries of Dalton celebrates its pastor, Bishop William C. Simpson III, during his seventh pastor’s appreciation on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 219 N. Fredrick St. The Rev. William Q. Watkins, pastor of the Mount Zion Grassdale Baptist Church in Cartersville, is the guest speaker. Dinner is served at 2 p.m. Please come and celebrate and hear brief words of encouragement. If you are unable to attend, please send a card or donation/love offering to Simpson at P.O. Box 1935, Dalton, GA 30722. For more information, call (706) 847-6867.
• Spatial Effects plays at Five Springs United Methodist Church on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Also, the Gospel Songbirds will sing some of their down-home, foot-stomping soul gospel. The event is free, and there will be hot dogs, chips and drinks. Bring your chair and come on out. Five Springs United Methodist Church is at 2823 Five Springs Road.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursdays at 6 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. including children’s church.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.