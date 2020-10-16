• Anyone interested in a basic homiletics class is invited to join classes at Antioch Baptist Church. The church will study some basics of "the art and science of preaching." Attendees will learn how to design and to develop sermon outlines and sermons. This series of classes is for all who want to know the basics of preaching, the basics of designing and developing a sermon. The class will be limited to 15. Call Pastor Donald Cantrell at (706) 218-5646 or email him at dcantrell2@charter.net for more information.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway each first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
