Church news for Oct. 22

• Bridging the Gap Ministries celebrates its pastor, Bishop William C. Simpson III, with a sixth pastor's appreciation on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate and give brief words of encouragement. If you are unable to attend, you may send a card or donation/love offering to Bishop William C. Simpson III, P.O. Box 1935, Dalton, GA, 30720. For more information, call (762) 231-9894.
• ChristChurch Presbyterian has its Kirkin' O' the Tartans worship service featuring the Chattanooga Pipe Band on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• Lifegate Church hosts a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church, 2744 Cleveland Highway. Events include a trunk or treat; inflatables; face painting; food and drink; praise and worship; and more.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is be at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 30. The singing starts at 2 p.m. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road. For more information, call (706) 280-5535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.