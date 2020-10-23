• ChristChurch Presbyterian will hold its annual Kirkin' o' the Tartans service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. More than 50 individual clan tartans will be presented and blessed. Special bagpipe music by the Chattanooga Pipe Band will be part of the worship service and afterward in the church courtyard. Anyone who has an article of clothing made with your clan tartan is encouraged to wear it. The community is invited to worship and to celebrate in this special service with members of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton. Social distancing measures will be observed, with every other pew closed off and family units sitting 6 feet from one another. Masks are required when entering and exiting. For more information, contact the ChristChurch Presbyterian office at (706) 529-2911.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church is sponsoring a winter clothing drive for its school partner, Pleasant Grove Elementary School. The church is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, gloves, scarves and coats for children pre-k through fifth grade. You may drop them off at the church (2701 Cleveland Highway) Monday though Thursday from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 2.
• Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church's trunk or treat will be a drive-thru event on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Families visiting to receive candy will stay in their vehicle and church members will hand out pre-packaged candy to the children through the car window. The church will not serve hot dogs this year; however there will be trunks set up and everyone will still have a great time. The church is at 2701 Cleveland Highway.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church celebrates a combined Homecoming service and All Saints Day service on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 10:55 a.m. The Rev. Chris Haney is the guest speaker. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church will not have its traditional covered dish lunch after the service. The Rev. Chris Mullis invites current and former members, along with friends in the community, to join in celebration of the history of the church. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be practiced. If you have questions, call the church office at (706) 259-3141. The church is at 2701 Cleveland Highway.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway each first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.