• Dalton’s First Presbyterian Church will celebrate 175 years of “loving first, loving all” with a special service Sunday morning, beginning with a Homecoming Coffee and Fellowship Hour at 9:15 a.m., a worship service at 10:30 a.m. and culminating with a Sunday dinner around noon. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to make a Sunday dinner reservation to assure that adequate food and seating are available by calling the church office at (706) 278-8161 or by sending an email to office@firstpresdalton.org. The church’s actual “birthday” is Oct. 31, 1847.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on Sunday. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features some old favorites from earlier days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks. Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. Refreshments to follow. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road in Chatsworth.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church celebrates a combined revival/Homecoming service and an All Saints service on Sunday, Nov. 6. The service begins at 10:55 a.m. The Rev. Tom Atkins, general evangelist with the North Georgia Conference, is the guest speaker. Pastor Chris Mullins invites current and former members along with friends of the community to join in celebration of the history of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. A complimentary lunch is served after the service. Revival services continue Nov. 7-9 nightly from 6:30 to 8:30. The Rev. Atkins continues as guest speaker. If you have questions, contact the church office at (706) 259-3141.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Preschool hosts its annual chili supper at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St, on Friday, Nov. 4. It is drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of each meal is $8 and the meal contains chili, crackers and dessert. The dessert is a brownie from Mama Wilson’s Homemade Cookies and Cakes. There will also be vegetarian chili. Corporate and group orders are available and delivery is available for orders of 10 or more. Orders can be placed at director@stmarksdalton.org or faxed to (706) 279-2698. For more information, call Paula at (706) 278-8857.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursdays at 6 p.m.
— “Lighten Their Load,” an outreach ministry at a local laundromat is Saturday. Meet at the church at 9:30 a.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. including children’s church.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
