Church news for Oct. 29

• ChristChurch Presbyterian has its Kirkin' O' the Tartans worship service featuring the Chattanooga Pipe Band on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• Lifegate Church hosts a fall festival on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church, 2744 Cleveland Highway. Events include a trunk or treat; inflatables; face painting; food and drink; praise and worship; and more.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is be at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday. Continuing a custom that began well over a century ago, the singing features congregational singing of new and old songs from the newest books published by five different companies as well as some specials. The singing starts at 2 p.m. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road. For more information, call (706) 280-5535.
• Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer is observed at Salem Baptist Church on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Connections room. The speaker is Gail Osbrink. Lunch will be served. Organizers invite everyone for an inspirational meeting and time of prayer. The church is at 1448 Pleasant Grove Drive.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
