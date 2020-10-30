• Conasauga Baptist Association Woman's Missionary Union hosts a time of prayer on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 1448 Pleasant Grove Drive. "Let's come together to pray for our churches, our pastors, our nation, our leaders and the election," organizers said. "If you are unable to stay the whole time, at least come by and pray. We are 'better together.'"
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church is sponsoring a winter clothing drive for its school partner, Pleasant Grove Elementary School. The church is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, gloves, scarves and coats for children pre-k through fifth grade. You may drop them off at the church (2701 Cleveland Highway) Monday though Thursday from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 2.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church celebrates a combined Homecoming service and All Saints Day service on Sunday at 10:55 a.m. The Rev. Chris Haney is the guest speaker. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church will not have its traditional covered dish lunch after the service. The Rev. Chris Mullis invites current and former members, along with friends in the community, to join in celebration of the history of the church. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be practiced. If you have questions, call the church office at (706) 259-3141. The church is at 2701 Cleveland Highway.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway each first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
