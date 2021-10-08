Church news for Oct. 8

• Bridging the Gap Ministries celebrates its pastor, Bishop William C. Simpson III, with a sixth pastor's appreciation on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate and give brief words of encouragement. If you are unable to attend, you may send a card or donation/love offering to Bishop William C. Simpson III, P.O. Box 1935, Dalton, GA, 30720. For more information, call (762) 231-9894.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
