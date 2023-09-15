To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• The Awakening Revival is at the Dalton Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 16. There is free admission. A love offering will be received. Special guest The Browders are scheduled from 7 to 7:45 p.m. with Pastor Greg Locke appearing at 7:45 p.m. For more information, call (423) 956-4715 or (423) 863-5264.
• Church Women United is inviting the women of the community to help it make a difference. The theme this year is “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.” It is based on Acts 20:35.
— Tuesday, Oct. 10, meet at First Presbyterian on Selvidge Street. After the meeting a tour of City of Refuge Dalton will be presented by Pamela Cudd.
— Friday, Nov. 10, World Community Day will be observed at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The guest speaker will be Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program manager with the Family Support Council.
Light refreshments will be provided, and all meetings will begin at 11 a.m. Please feel free to send a representative or a committee from your church or community group. You may RSVP by emailing RBJackson74@gmail.com or calling or texting (706) 483-7203. For more information, visit www.churchwomenunited.net.
• Harmony Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 17. The church service begins at 11 a.m. Special singers will be the Salem Quartet. The pastor is Stephen Baker. The church is at 187 Lower Dawnville Road N.E. in Dalton.
• Holly Creek Baptist Church holds an informational meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, regarding a May 2024 pilgrimage to Israel and Rome. The group will meet in the church sanctuary at 422 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road in Chatsworth. For more information or to register, please call the church office at (706) 695-8522.
• Hopewell Baptist Church will observe the 18th year of pastoral service of Pastor Windell L. and First Lady Cynthia Smith on Sunday, Sept. 17. The 3 p.m. guests will be Willie Paul and the New Horizon Baptist Church family of Chattanooga. A fellowship meal will be shared after the morning worship service. Pastor Smith extends a warm invitation to come and share in this special day. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, Sept. 17, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— Thursday, Sept. 21, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Since 1901, Smyrna Baptist Church has been ministering to residents in south Murray County. The congregation will celebrate its 122nd anniversary with Homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 17, but Smyrna has much more going on this month as well.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Homecoming Sunday. The services will include music by the Smyrna Choir with former member Andy Stafford returning to lead and Toby Westmoreland as guest pianist. Pastor Andrew Bowen, now in his 12th year of service to the congregation, will bring the message. All members, former members and pastors, and prospective members are invited.
Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, with the Rev. Kortney Jones preaching. The Rev. Chuck Smith will bring the message on Tuesday night, Sept. 19, and the Rev. Gary Graves will conclude the meetings on Wednesday, Sept. 20. There will be special music each evening.
Smyrna will also host Hope for the Hungry at the church on Monday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members continue their Pray and Go outreach ministry, as well as take lunch to the church shut-ins.
Located on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth, Smyrna has regular Sunday worship with Children’s Church, Wednesday night children’s programs, Sunday school and online services each week. Members support associational and local mission programs year-round as well. For more information, text (706) 298-8475, visit the church website www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org, email smyrnabc@yahoo.com or find the church on Facebook at facebook.com/smyrnabcga.
• Valley Brook Church of God has a cruise-in and trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Joyce Keith at (706) 980-9156 or Kenny McCollum at (706) 934-1905. The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road in Dalton.
