Church news for Sept. 17

• Dalton Anglican Fellowship is working toward establishing an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican way. This is a group committed to the authority of Scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. If interested in this group, please email past orgoggans@gmail.com or call (706) 506-1241.
• Dalton First United Methodist Church presents the 24th annual L.N. "Smiley" Gregg Memorial Benefit Concert Sunday at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This year's presentation of "The Bridegroom and the Bride" is a program of opera, spirituals and gospel music selections and will be followed by a wedding cake reception in the atrium. This concert includes a community choir, guest choristers and King's Cadence Male Quartet. Directed by Kelly Stultz; Matt McNeill, piano and organ; Sigrid Luther, guest pianist; Jim Burdick, fiddle; Tom D'Angelo, bass; and Leslie Eichleberger, cello.This concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be taken to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains and Habitat for Humanity.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates Pastor Windell and first lady Cynthia Smith's 16th anniversary on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the church, 3527 Airport Road. "We want to invite you to help us celebrate the anniversary for Pastor and Mrs. Cynthia," organizers said. "They have been a blessing to us not only at Hopewell, but throughout our community as well." If you are unable to attend but still want to show your love and appreciation for them, you may send cards, gifts and/or monetary gifts to: Windell and Cynthia Smith, 3463 Hopewell Church Road, Dalton, GA 30721.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• Smyrna Baptist Church celebrates its 120th anniversary with homecoming services on Sunday. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. and "Great Is His Faithfulness" is the theme. The service will include music by the Smyrna Choir led by former choir director Lamar Nolan. Guest minister the Rev. Benjie Loyd, who grew up at Smyrna but now pastors in Florida, will bring the message. All members, former members and pastors, and prospective members are invited. New church directories will be distributed at the end of the service. A special offering for the cemetery fund will be received. Smyrna will also host Hope for the Hungry at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members will continue their new "Pray and Go" outreach ministry as well as take lunch to the church shut-ins. The church is on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth. For more information, text (706) 298-8475, visit www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org, email smyrnabc@yahoo.com or find the church on Facebook at facebook.com/smyrnabcga.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
