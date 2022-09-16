• Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) celebrates Homecoming on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Les Connell, a previous minister at the church, is the guest speaker. A covered dish lunch follows the service. Everyone is invited.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church family celebrates and honors its Pastor Windell Smith and first lady Cynthia Smith for their dedicated service for 17 years on Sunday. The special guests for the 11 a.m. services are Bishop William Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family. The special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Kenneth Brown and the Galilee Baptist Church family of Cedartown. A fellowship meal will be served after the morning worship services. The church is at 3527 Airport Road. Everyone is welcome to attend this special occasion.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church welcomes The Gospel Songbirds of Dalton on their “Good News Tour” on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the church courtyard (event will moved indoors if raining). A love offering will be collected, and a chili supper will follow. The church is at 901 W. Emery St.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— “Messy Church” is Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Since 1901 the Smyrna Baptist Church has been ministering to residents in south Murray County. The congregation celebrates its 121st anniversary with Homecoming services on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.. The service includes music by the Smyrna choir with Mary Jane Langford as guest pianist. Guest minister the Rev. Andy Stafford, who grew up at Smyrna but now serves at First Baptist Cohutta, is back home to bring the message. All members, former members and pastors, and prospective members are invited. Smyrna also hosts “Hope for the Hungry” at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members continue their “Pray and Go” outreach ministry as well as take lunch to the church shut-ins. For more information text (706) 298-8475, visit the church website at www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org, email smyrnabc@yahoo.com or find the church on Facebook at facebook.com/smyrnabcga.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
