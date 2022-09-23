• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The Learning Tree K-8 Elementary School holds its annual indoor yard sale on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Tibbs Road. Items for sale include books, furniture, clothing, household items, accessories and much more. Some clothing items may still have the price tags on them. Proceeds from this sale provide assistance to help students attend Forest Kindergarten. For more information, call (706) 278-2736.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— On Saturday, community outreach titled “Lighten Their Load” is at 8:45 a.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.