• Anyone interested in a basic homiletics class is invited to join classes at Antioch Baptist Church. The church will study some basics of "the art and science of preaching." Attendees will learn how to design and to develop sermon outlines and sermons. This series of classes is for all who want to know the basics of preaching, the basics of designing and developing a sermon. The class will be limited to 15. Call Pastor Donald Cantrell at (706) 218-5646 or email him at dcantrell2@charter.net for more information.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church food bank is open on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call (706) 226-5987. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road. To donate items, drop them off during operating hours or leave them on the front porch. Tax receipts are available.
• True Gospel Church will hold a yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of East Morris and Henderson streets. There will be clothes, shoes and other items. The yard sale will be postponed if it rains.
• Hiram Griffin has been volunteering in the music ministry of Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church for more than 70 years. Unfortunately, Griffin recently let the church know he will not be able to continue to serve in that capacity for much longer because of his eyesight and because reading music is becoming increasingly difficult. "We're going to deeply miss Hiram's music as well as seeing his smiling face each week in the choir loft," church officials said. The church will celebrate Griffin's dedication and all his years of service of playing the organ on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating, but the service can be viewed on Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway each first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
