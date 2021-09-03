Church news for Sept. 3

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Dalton Anglican Fellowship is working toward establishing an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican way. This is a group committed to the authority of Scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. If interested in this group, please email past orgoggans@gmail.com or call (706) 506-1241.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates Pastor Windell and first lady Cynthia Smith's 16th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at the church, 3527 Airport Road. "We want to invite you to help us celebrate the anniversary for Pastor and Mrs. Cynthia," organizers said. "They have been a blessing to us not only at Hopewell, but throughout our community as well." If you are unable to attend but still want to show your love and appreciation for them, you may send cards, gifts and/or monetary gifts to: Windell and Cynthia Smith, 3463 Hopewell Church Road, Dalton, GA 30721.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
