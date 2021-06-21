Church on the Hill to introduce new lead pastor on Sunday

Church on the Hill (COTH) is excited to announce the hiring of the Rev. David Yarborough as its next lead pastor effective Sunday, June 27. This new hire provides a unique connection to the church’s past as Yarborough first served as the youth minister for COTH (then known as Evangelical Methodist Church) over 25 years ago from 1992 to 1995.
Yarborough comes to Dalton from St. Simons Island where he served as the lead pastor of St. Simons Community Church in Glynn County, a multi-site church with 2,000-plus members and campuses in Brunswick and St. Simons Island. Yarborough brings 22-plus years of pastoral and church leadership experience to his new role with COTH. He left COTH in 1995 to attend Asbury Theological Seminary before his ministry in St. Simons.
The Rev. Mark Nysewander, the current interim pastor of COTH, is full of hope regarding the future of the church, and along with the entire congregation wants to invite the Dalton community to join them for a special worship service.
The celebration service and thanks for God’s goodness in the past, present and future of COTH is on Sunday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at COTH, 1035 Abutment Road. Numerous members from the past plan to take part and attend to give thanks as well as commission Yarborough as the new pastor.
Nysewander, who has served COTH faithfully over the last two years, said: “I love this church. We really believe that God has abundantly blessed this church by sending David Yarborough to be the next pastor. The Lord used David in a great way to grow and lead a church in St. Simons that was truly a signature church in that area. He is a gifted leader and teacher/preacher of God’s Word, but above all he is a man who loves Jesus Christ and is full of the Holy Spirit. We really expect a significant work to take place in this community through the continued ministry of Church on the Hill. God still has a unique and special calling on this church as a part God’s work here in Northwest Georgia.”
Rowland Albertson, a longtime Dalton native and member of COTH, said: “We are thrilled about what God is doing and getting ready to do up on the hill. Mark Nysewander has been an absolute godsend to us as our interim pastor. He has guided us well and prepared us for the future. And the Lord has exceeded our hopes and prayers in bringing David Yarborough to Dalton and COTH. Our people are tremendously excited and filled with faith for the future.”
Yarborough added: “This is really a remarkable story in my mind. This church family gave me my start back in 1992, and the Lord has brought me back full circle. I really feel called by God to serve here. My wife is from Calhoun, and her parents still live there. Our prayer is God will use us and COTH for great purposes in this area. The bottom line for us is this: May Jesus’ name be lifted high, and may lives be changed.”
COTH was formed in 1949 originally as The Evangelical Methodist Church of Dalton. The original church building was downtown on South Pentz Street. The church eventually moved up on top of the hill at 1035 Abutment Road in 1984. COTH took its current name in 2010 upon becoming an independent, non-denominational church. The church’s vision is to exalt Jesus over Dalton. They believe the heart of their mandate is summed in the words worship, prayer, heal, renew and witness.
