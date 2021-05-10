Georgians 16 and older are invited to free COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by Rock Bridge Community Church in both Dalton and Chatsworth on Tuesday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. No appointment is needed. No ID required.
Whitfield County Health Department staff will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Dalton clinic.
Murray County Health Department staff will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Chatsworth clinic.
Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The locations are 115 W. Crawford St. (the Wink Theatre) in Dalton and 40 Bowtie Blvd. in Chatsworth.
