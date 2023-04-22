Calling all past and present members of the Dalton-Whitfield unit of the Church Women United.
May Friendship Day will be celebrated on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Selvidge St. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to join the May Friendship Day program.
The Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. For more information, contact Reba Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
