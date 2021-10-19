Cirque Italia coming to Dalton in November

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest with its new production.
Performances will be Nov. 11-14 at the North Georgia Agricultural Fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive.
Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012.
The story begins with Ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more.
You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. There is the suspenseful Crossbow act and the dangerous Wheel of Death performance. Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself?
Show times are:
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m,, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia, is tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way.
Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local municipalities. The safety of guests and employees are of the utmost importance. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of the fans. As such, certain adjustments and accommodations have been made to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
• Restricted seating capacity.
• Socially-distanced seating with visual cues throughout the tent.
• A mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed).
• An increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around the tent.
• All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes.
Tickets may be purchased at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at (941) 704-8572. Cirque Italia also responds to text messages.
The box office opens on site on Tuesday the week of the show.
Box office hours on Tuesday and Wednesday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the days of the shows, box office hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com, and make sure to check all social media accounts.
