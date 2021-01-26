Citizens board to look at Dalton, Whitfield County recreation departments

From youth sports to adult sports tournaments, officials with the Dalton and Whitfield County recreation departments do a good job of working together, many people say. But government officials say they are looking for ways the two departments can better serve city and county residents.
That's why they have formed the Whitfield County REConnect Advisory Board, a group of citizens who have been active in local recreation programs, to advise the city and county officials on ways the departments can better coordinate. The board holds its first meeting Wednesday night at 6 at Edwards Park.
"It's really informal, an ad hoc committee that will look at ways we can work better together," said City Councilman Derek Waugh, who is the council's liaison to the city's Recreation Commission, which oversees the work of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department. "We know that our parks and recreation departments have a great crossover with the entire community, with people from the county taking part in our city leagues and programs, and city residents taking part in county programs."
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the board was inspired by the citizens advisory committee formed to help develop the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) list of projects.
"They are going to gather information and make recommendations to the elected officials," he said.
County appointees are Kip Allen, Keith Hayes and Chris Shiflett. City appointees are Ollie Harris, Victor Prieto, Bart Rich and Allison Whittle. Officials say those people were asked to serve because they have a long history of involvement in the respective recreation departments. Rich, Shiflett and Whittle served on the SPLOST citizens advisory committee. Shiflett was the chairman of that committee. A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county.
"They approached me," said Shiflett about the new board. "Both of my boys played sports all the way through college, and I've probably coached at least five or six teams a year starting around 2001 for the next 10 years. I don't know a lot about what we will be doing. It's my understanding that it will be like the SPLOST committee, where citizens will gather information and make recommendations to the two governments."
Allen has also been active with his children in county sports leagues.
"I guess that is why they asked me to serve," he said. "I know they want us to look at the two rec departments and how they operate."
Waugh said board members will be asked to look at three areas, in particular.
"The first is youth sports and how we can work together better," he said. "We already do a good job of that. We play in leagues together. County kids play in city sports. City kids play in the county. We want to see if there are ways we can work even more closely together to serve the entire community."
City recreation officials said they do not keep numbers on how many county youth take part in city programs.
Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain said about 500 Dalton youth take part in county programs.
Waugh said the board members will also be asked to help the two departments look at new facilities that might be funded with a future SPLOST.
"We need a comprehensive plan to do what's best for the entire community — looking at where we put facilities, the diversity of facilities, all of those things," he said.
The board members will also be asked to look at how the departments can work together better to attract major softball, soccer and other types of tournaments.
"With the growth of sports tourism, a greater collaboration of the city and the county could help us combine resources and marketing to attract even more sports tourism," Waugh said. "We do a good job of that now, but there's always some scheduling conflicts and things like that, and with better planning, streamlining some of our processes, we could make it a whole lot better."
The government officials said there's no timeline for the board members to complete their work.
"It's a way for us to get together and brainstorm ideas," said Waugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.