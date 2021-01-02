City, Believe Greater Dalton looking for ways to clean up neighborhoods

It could be paint peeling away from the exterior of a home. Or maybe a roof with visible holes. Or a porch that has collapsed.
This sort of damage to a home is not only an inconvenience to the homeowner, but the visible blight can affect the entire neighborhood. But the cost of fixing it can be more than the elderly and others on low and fixed incomes can bear.
Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, is looking for ways to help those in need fund home repairs that could improve the appearance of a neighborhood.
"We have gotten a 501(c)3 designation for a nonprofit development corporation called the Flooring Capital Development Corp." said chamber President Rob Bradham.
Chamber Chairman Bill Davies serves as the organization's chairman, and Bradham and Believe Greater Dalton project manager Allyson Coker will handle day-to-day operations.
A study two years ago by Atlanta’s Bleakly Advisory Group commissioned by Believe Greater Dalton found the housing stock here is aging. Just 18% of the county’s housing stock was built in the 21st century. Statewide, the average is 31%.
The study also found there is little “churn” in the market. Typically, when children grow up and leave the household, parents will downsize to a smaller place. That frees up their home to be sold to a family with children. That isn’t happening here because “empty nesters” can’t find a place they like.
One of the top recommendations from the housing study was that Dalton form a nonprofit housing developer, similar to Chattanooga’s River City Company that has been in existence for more than 30 years and has done a number of developments in downtown Chattanooga, to kick-start the housing market.
The 501(c)3 designation allows the Flooring Capital Development Corp. to raise money that donors can write off on their taxes, and Bradham said the eventual goal was for the organization to move into housing development.
"Then COVID-19 came along, and it didn't seem to be the right time to be raising money, so we started looking for ways to use that (organization) in a different way," Bradham said.
Chamber officials are in talks with city of Dalton representatives to possibly use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money or city general fund money to improve local neighborhoods. CDBG is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program targeted at urban areas with low incomes and high poverty that funds anti-poverty efforts, infrastructure construction and programs to reduce blight.
"If CDBG funding is the avenue that’s chosen for this work, there would be requirements tied to income level, as the CDBG program is designated for low- to moderate-income individuals," said Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "Also, the CDBG is tied to the federal fiscal year, so the funds are already budgeted for the current fiscal year which would end this (coming) fall. But if the city decides to move forward with the program with the nonprofit, it’s possible that general funds or other funds could be used and then reimbursed by the CDBG."
The Flooring Capital Development Corp. would administer the program.
"The idea is that we would reimburse the homeowner once the work is done and they can show receipts for the work," said Bradham.
Mayor David Pennington said he envisions code enforcement officers who find issues that homeowners can't fix directing the homeowners to the Flooring Capital Development Corp. for aid. He said people could also apply on their own for funding.
Frazier said City Administrator Jason Parker is researching exactly how the program might work but it wouldn't necessarily be limited to residential repairs.
He said the program might also provide commercial property demolition grants, which would cover the costs of demolition of a blighted commercial property. The property owner would demolish the property and level it. It would need to be a blighted property that does not have any current redevelopment plans. "Blighted" is a legal term for property that is in a dilapidated and unsafe state.
The program could also fund residential demolition, which would cover the costs of demolition of a single-family detached home in a blighted condition.
"The property owner would handle the demo on a reimbursement basis from the program, and then the program would cover a percentage of a rebuild of the house," said Frazier.
Frazier said a proposal could be brought to City Council members possibly as soon as the city's January Finance Committee meeting, which is expected to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
