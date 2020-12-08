City Council approves funds for Burr Park improvements

COVID-19 has shut down many of the events that had been planned for the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton this year.
But city officials hope activity in the park can resume next year, and if it does, those attending concerts and plays and other events will have access to permanent restrooms, not the portable restrooms that have been used in the past.
The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 on Monday to approve $300,000 for the construction of the restrooms, a concession stand with a small covered area and a "green room" for performers to change clothes in and get ready to perform. That will be matched by $300,000 from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
"We raised the money about a year ago," said Community Foundation President David Aft. "It's in our bank account in a fund dedicated to that purpose. So it's ready to go."
Three years ago, philanthropist Jeanne Burr provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park and to fund programming for the park. The Community Foundation oversees Burr's bequest for the park. Aft says the $300,000 that will help fund the improvements is separate from those funds.
"We are excited to be able to proceed with this," Aft said. "The next step will be finalizing the plans, figuring out what the specifications will be and who will build it. It is my hope and expectation that it will be open by mid-year of next year."
City Council member Gary Crews said he is glad to see the project go forward.
"Downtown has seen a real revitalization over the last few years, and Burr Park is a big part of our plans to keep that momentum going," he said.
Mayor David Pennington said he is hopeful events can resume at Burr Park next spring or summer.
"They are supposed to start rolling out the COVID vaccine in Georgia in the next couple of weeks," he said. "Obviously, the masses aren't going to get it first. But that's probably what it's going to take."
Council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve the purchase of two Sutphen pumper trucks for the Fire Department through the Houston Galveston Purchasing Area Council for $1.3 million. The trucks will be paid for with funds from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
• Accept a request by Hammond Creek Capital to annex 91.745 acres on the north Dalton bypass in the area around Pleasant Grove Drive into the city. The company plans a mixed residential/commercial development on the property. The City Council is looking at creating a tax allocation district that would include the property.
A tax allocation district is based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a district are frozen at what the property was worth when the district was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
• Designate the south side of Hale Bowen Drive no parking between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and the north side no parking at any time.
Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
