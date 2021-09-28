City Council candidates debate the future of Dalton

Two Dalton City Council incumbents and their opponents in the Nov. 2 election debated development, spending and housing among other topics during a candidates forum Monday at the Mack Gaston Community Center hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP.
Development
Dalton is "just now starting to reach its potential," said incumbent Annalee Harlan. "It's on its way up, and it's the city's duty to make sure the infrastructure is there" for growth.
Housing is a piece of that, and currently "there's not enough housing to keep people here," she said. "We have a housing shortage, in general, and a lot of blight in our community -- but less every day -- (that) we need to clean up so developers can come in. Blight cleanup is far and away the most important thing we can do as a city."
It's "not the role of local government to promote affordable housing," said Harlan's opponent for the Ward 2 seat, attorney Rodney Craig Miller. "The answer to all our problems is not big government."
"There are lots of opportunities with zoning and planning, and I think another (name) for 'affordable housing' is 'smart housing,'" said incumbent Gary Crews. "The east side (of Dalton) is our greatest chance for development right now."
"We need to enhance what is planned and already here," such as adding more paved paths for street bikes, said Crews' opponent for the Ward 4 seat, former state senator Steve Farrow. When he's biking on paved trails in Chattanooga, "I see lots of people from Dalton" who'd be more likely to stay in Dalton for recreation if opportunities were available, so "recreation is an area I want to look at" if elected to the council.
"Young people want more to do, and they want to be welcomed, not tolerated," Harlan said. "They want to be engaged, (so we're going to) build on quality of life projects" ongoing already and "rethink how we already use some existing properties," rather than "burdening" taxpayers with more capital recreation projects.
Harlan, a fourth-generation Daltonian who served as a paramedic for a dozen years prior to starting a healthcare services company in 2017, joined the council in January 2018. She has a bachelor's degree in business management from Bryan College, and she's a member of Dalton First United Methodist Church.
Biking and walking trails are amenities that keep younger families in a community, and "I'd like to get the John Davis Recreation Center back in the shape it needs to be," Farrow said. He also wants to "restore" the downtown park across from City Hall to be "a model and focal point for the community."
Farrow represented Whitfield, Murray and Catoosa counties in the state Senate from 1993-96, and he represented the Ninth Congressional District, which at that time included all three counties, on the State Transportation Board from 2008-09. Farrow was appointed to the State Ethics Commission by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue and served from 2003-06, including two years as chairman.
Perdue later appointed Farrow to the State Board of Workers Compensation, where he served from 2009-13 in the appellate division, ruling upon workers' compensation cases throughout Georgia, and he was an administrative law judge for that board from 2013-14. He's practiced law in Dalton for four decades, and he represented two county governments and six municipalities -- including the city of Dalton -- at his former law firm, The Minor Firm.
Miller would look to private sources for more recreation areas, such as full-size soccer fields, perhaps granting naming rights for funding, he said.
"Sports are great, because they're very unifying, and they can bring different communities in Dalton together."
Budgets and spending
The city is "in the service delivery industry," Harlan said. "Are you getting a good deal? How far do your tax dollars go? Are we getting people to come to Dalton? Are they staying, (or) are they leaving?"
The "whole idea is being fiscally responsible," Farrow said. "When I was in the General Assembly, we passed the largest tax cut in Georgia history, taking the sales tax off groceries."
For the past eight years, Farrow has practiced law in the Dalton office of the Warren & Griffin law firm, which is based in Chattanooga. A Dalton native, Farrow graduated from Dalton High School, the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia School of Law.
"I got into public service at a young age, and there are a lot of things I want to see done to make this community better, (so) that's why I jumped in," Farrow said. "Public service is a high calling."
Litter
"I think codes need to be strictly enforced" in order "to maintain property values for everyone," said Miller, whose wife is a Dalton Public Schools teacher.
"The biggest hurdle we have is communication," as "people are unsure of when they can put things out and what items are permissible," Harlan said. "This is about communication, how to use the refuse ordinance."
Labor and business
"The shortage of employees has hit every community, and there are lots of reasons for that, but I see lots of new businesses popping up" in Dalton, especially downtown, Farrow said. "We need to continue to pay attention to downtown, enhance it, and make it attractive for entrepreneurs."
That entrepreneurial spirit is particularly strong in the local Hispanic population, Miller said.
"I'm for making the environment for small business as open and free as possible."
Dalton "will continue to succeed as long as we welcome people here," Harlan said. "This needs to be a place where people want to live, work and play."
"We have to tell a better story of Dalton," Crews said. "We've reduced some fees for small businesses," like restaurants, and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority "allows small businesses to get loans at very low interest rates."
Crews, a member of the council for 11 years, first joined to fill the unexpired term of Charlie Bethel, who stepped down to run for the state Senate, and Crews was reelected in 2013 and 2017. He's been a manager at Mednow, a local family practice, for 20 years; a realtor for more than decade; and he recently launched a small business specializing in golf mats and vintage golf clubs.
Public transportation
None of the candidates expressed enthusiasm for significant public transportation in the city.
"I don't think we have the mass in the city for a public transportation system," Farrow said.
"The city is not big enough to burden the taxpayer with public transportation," Harlan said. "What do you need it for?"
A shuttle system is already available to take individuals from hotels near the Dalton Convention Center to downtown, and "we could add to that with more shuttles," if necessary, Crews said.
All city offices are nonpartisan. The council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Monday, Oct. 4. Residents can register at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse.
