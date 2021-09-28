City Council candidates debate the future of Dalton

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

From left are Steve Farrow, challenger for the Dalton City Council Ward 4 seat; Rodney Craig Miller, challenger for the Dalton City Council Ward 2 seat; Marisa Kelley, president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP; Annalee Harlan, Dalton City Council Ward 2 representative; and Gary Crews, Dalton City Council Ward 4 representative. The candidates discussed a range of issues at the Mack Gaston Community Center during the forum hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP on Monday.