City Council OKs delivery of alcoholic beverages

House Bill 879, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in August, permits local governments to allow the delivery of alcoholic beverages by restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores and package stores. On Monday, the Dalton City Council voted 4-0 to allow some businesses that have city alcoholic beverage licenses to deliver alcoholic beverages to people within the city limits who set up an account with the business. Breweries, distilleries and businesses that don't sell packaged alcohol are not allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages.