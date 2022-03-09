The Dalton City Council and the Dalton Board of Education have approved an agreement that would help finance a mixed-use development in the area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive. The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners must still approve the agreement.
The City Council voted 4-0 and the school board voted 5-0 Monday to approve the intergovernmental agreement among the city of Dalton, Whitfield County and Dalton Public Schools that would provide tax increment financing to The Township at Hammond Creek, which plans to develop 209 units as well as retail space in the Hammond Creek area, which is in a city tax allocation district (TAD). Mayor David Pennington typically only votes if there is a tie.
Chuck Dobbins, of Dalton's Dobbins Properties, said the agreement is necessary for the project to move forward.
"The return (on investment) numbers are actually lower than what we would like even with the TAD," Dobbins said. "Our project costs continue to escalate. You can see what is going on with inflation and with construction costs in the news."
The Township at Hammond Creek is a joint venture development of RH Ledbetter Properties and Charles Williams REIC, both of Rome, and Hammond Creek Capital, of Dalton. Dobbins said the project will have an estimated construction cost of more than $42 million.
The Township at Hammond Creek is the first phase of a planned 92-acre development that would contain single-family housing, multifamily housing, commercial and retail.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs. The City Council has exercised those powers, creating four. The others are the downtown business district, the area around Dalton Mall and the West Walnut Avenue/Market Street area.
Dobbins said the agreement guarantees developers 80% of tax increment funds that increase in revenue resulting from development that increases the assessed value of the property. The city, the city school system and the county would get the rest. The agreement would last 20 years or until the developers collect $5.9 million, whichever comes first.
Information provided by Dobbins said the apartments in The Township at Hammond Creek would feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and patios/balconies. Residents would have access to community amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, a resort-style saltwater pool, playground, dog park and dog-washing station. The community would have gated access, a secured perimeter and secured garage parking.
"In a similar project that Ledbetter and Williams developed in Rome near the Braves stadium, their experience has been that they have a combination of young adults and empty-nesters who have chosen to sell their home and downsize and allow someone else to take care of the maintenance and upkeep," Dobbins said. "This will be among the nicest, if not the nicest, apartment communities in Dalton."
Dobbins said the location is perfect.
"We've got schools across Pleasant Grove (Hammond Creek Middle School), schools across the bypass (Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy), Heritage Point Park across the bypass. We've got Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park just around the corner on Pleasant Grove. We are near the Dalton Golf & Country Club, and we've got all of the things on Cleveland Highway. And we anticipate that as the project continues to develop and we make a connection road between Pleasant Grove Drive and the cul-de-sac at Riverburch Parkway we will have additional retail on that connection road."
The “high-end, multifamily apartments (would be) something we don’t have in Dalton now, (and) attract working professionals (who work) in our community but don’t (currently) live here,” said Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority. This development would “change our community in a positive way and get some tax revenue we don’t get otherwise.”
Currently, this property brings the school system approximately $3,400 in annual tax revenue, but this would provide revenue “roughly 10 times what you’d get if nothing happens here,” Campbell told the school board Monday. “Part of something is better than all of nothing.”
This is “a great project at a pivotal moment for our community,” Campbell said. It “changes our community for the better.”
“I appreciate the opportunity for us to work in partnership with the greater community,” said Palmer Griffin, vice chair of the school board.
Dobbins said developers hope to start construction by late summer.
"We hope to complete it by the end of 2023 or early 2024," he said.
But he said moving forward still depends on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approving the agreement. In February, an agreement to provide TAD funding to a mixed-use development in Varnell died without a vote when no commissioner seconded Commissioner Barry Robbins' motion to approve the agreement.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the Hammond Creek TAD agreement isn't on the agenda for Monday's meeting.
"I have not discussed with commissioners if they want to add it for April yet," Jensen said.
Dobbins said he is hopeful the commissioners will approve the agreement.
"We wanted them to know we have the support of the City Council and the school board before asking for theirs," Dobbins said. "We now have that. And in each case, the vote was unanimous."
Staff writer Ryan Anderson contributed to this story.
