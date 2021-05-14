City Council to hear from consultant who is reviewing city operations on Monday

Members of the Dalton City Council are slated to hear a report from consultant Jackie Killings on Monday. Council members approved a $16,500, nine-month contract with Killings in October to review the city's operations, with a particular focus on communication and engagement with the community.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
The council members are expected to vote on a $58,857.98 agreement with Prime Contractors of Powder Springs to replace the roof on the former freight depot off of Morris Street. The depot houses the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, a Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau visitors center and a gallery hosting exhibits from the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia.
Council members are also scheduled to vote to renew for one year a $4,945 agreement with Spectra Contract Flooring of Norcross to clean the carpet at City Hall and strip and wax breakroom floors.
