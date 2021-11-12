City, county officials expect no lawsuits from service delivery agreement this time

Two years ago, it took months of negotiations and a lawsuit by the city of Dalton before the city and Whitfield County reached a Service Delivery Strategy agreement.
Representatives of the city and county — as well as those of the cities of Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell — could start discussions on updating that agreement as well as an agreement on how the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) is divvied up among them before the end of the year. The LOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county that is used by local governments to fund operations.
Will the talks be as acrimonious this time?
"I don't think so," said Dalton Mayor David Pennington. "I think the current agreement is pretty fair. I don't see any major issues. But I don't know what the county will bring up."
County Commissioner Barry Robbins said he expects the negotiations to go more smoothly this time.
"We are starting the talks earlier, not as close to the deadline," he said. "We are going to get the city and county administrators, and whoever else needs to be involved, talking pretty soon."
County Commissioner John Thomas said he doesn’t look for the negotiations to be contentious.
“That doesn’t do either side any good,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to discuss things and work them out without any major issues.”
County Commissioner Greg Jones said he also doesn't think the negotiations will be as difficult as prior talks.
"But you never know until we get into it," he said.
Under state law, the LOST is supposed to be negotiated every 10 years after the results of the national census are in.
Dalton received $6.8 million in LOST money in 2020 and is expected to receive $7.6 million this year. Whitfield County received $12.2 million in LOST money in 2020. Through September, it had received $9.5 million this year, and county officials expect to receive $12.3 million total for the year.
The Service Delivery Strategy agreement spells out which services each government provides and is aimed at avoiding duplication of services. State law says it must be updated periodically.
The current service delivery agreement is actually 39 separate agreements, covering areas ranging from ambulance service to zoning. When the local governments approved it in early 2020, they agreed it would be renegotiated at the same time as the LOST agreement.
"On the LOST, the county must initiate discussion not later than July 1, 2022, and a new certificate must be filed by Dec. 30, 2022, or the LOST expires and sales tax will adjust downward," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
"We do have to send a joint letter to all the cities to meet for negotiations, and we also have to notify the (state) Department of Revenue we plan to renew the LOST agreement, which starts the 60-day timer to send them the final signed agreement," said Jensen. "So we will want to have a high degree of confidence an agreement is near before sending the state that notice."
Jensen said the current plan is that after the county commissioners approve the 2022 county budget, which they expect to do on Dec. 13, county officials will reach out to city officials to review the LOST agreement and the Service Delivery Strategy agreement.
"The fundamental principles are getting the agreement done early and correctly while looking for win-win improvements for both the county and city," Jensen said. "There will be no lawsuits or outside judge-led mediation sessions this time."
