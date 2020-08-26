After obtaining hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer — through both donations and its own purchases — Dalton Public Schools' maintenance and operations staff spent last week delivering that sanitizer to school buildings.
"We have one gallon of hand sanitizer and one spray bottle (of cleaning solution) per classroom at each school," said Kevin Bruce, who was leading a cleaning caravan on Thursday of last week. "We have more at the shop to refill (if and) when needed."
"I really appreciate it," said Chanel Dean, who received a gallon of sanitizer and a spray bottle at Park Creek School. "I know some other districts don't have the support and supplies Dalton Public Schools is providing us."
Mohawk Industries provided 500 one-gallon jugs of sanitizer to Dalton Public Schools, said Rusty Lount, director of operations for the school system. That's in addition to the 1,000 one-gallon jugs the system purchased on its own and the 1,000 one-gallon jugs from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Shaw Industries brought many items, including sanitizer, from South Georgia to the northern part of the state, where it can be used not only by Dalton Public Schools, but others in this region, Lount said. "That was a big deal for us, and we appreciate it."
Mohawk also provided 500 gallons to Whitfield County Schools.
“We reached out to our local schools and asked what we could provide that would best help students and teachers safely make the transition back to in-person learning,” said Becky Redd, Mohawk’s director of talent management. “Everyone’s top priority right now is keeping each other healthy and limiting the spread of COVID-19. We’re so glad we could support our community with these donations so that everyone can return to the classroom with confidence.”
Mohawk isn't the only community partner stepping up to assist local schools in this year's back-to-school effort. Chick-fil-A is donating 100% of the proceeds from individual or six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookie sales at both Dalton locations from Aug. 10-Sept. 10 to purchasing reusable water bottles for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools students.
"We are so proud to come together in support of our local school systems, especially during this unprecedented time," said Stephanie Dean, marketing director for the Chick-fil-A on West Walnut Avenue. "We are grateful for our community and hope that residents enjoy our Chocolate Chunk Cookies in support of our students.”
Drinking fountains won't be in use in either school system this year due to the pandemic, so students are being urged to bring water bottles from home. Both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools will open the 2020-21 academic year for students on Monday.
Because of the unusual circumstances of this school year, "everyone is going to feel like a first-year teacher again, but we'll just need a lot of flexibility," said Chanel Dean, who joined Park Creek in January 2017 and works with students in grades kindergarten-five in the school's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab. "It'll be challenging, but it's going to be a good year, because the kids and staff here are the best."
Lount echoed those sentiments, saying "we're going to make this a good year."
"We're off to a good start," he added. Individuals and companies, like Chick-fil-A, Mohawk and Shaw, "have been very generous."
The city school system has thousands of disposable masks for students and staff, if necessary, but "each student and teacher in (the system) will have two washable masks," he said. The system has 35,000 pairs of gloves, 5,000 microfiber towels — each teacher will have four in his or her classroom — 30 one-gallon sprayers for playgrounds, and 15 half-gallon sprayers for restrooms.
"There's more to come, too," Lount said Monday afternoon. "That's just what we have now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.