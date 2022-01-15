Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker told members of the city's Finance Committee on Thursday he was "proud to say we've got one less blighted structure in the city." The committee consists of the members of the City Council.
Parker said a Public Works Department crew on Monday removed the first home under a city program created last year that allows the city to demolish residential properties that are uninhabitable without having to have them condemned.
"This was a home on New Doris Street," he said. "We've actually got two others on New Doris Street that are going to be part of this program."
Under the program, the building inspector has to declare the house uninhabitable and the owner has to agree to the demolition and agree to compensate the city for the cost of removing any asbestos or other hazardous materials and to compensate the city for carrying the debris to the landfill.
The goal of the program is to speed up the cleanup of such properties and save the city and the property owner the legal costs of going to court to condemn the properties.
Parker said the owners of seven houses have applied for the program so far.
"The reason this one went a little more quickly is that the property owner had already done the asbestos abatement on the home," Parker said.
Parker said the Fire Department is scheduled to assess the other houses for asbestos.
"Probably, the next two (to be demolished) will be on Glenwood Avenue, just south of Southern Wholesale," Parker said. "A few of these have messy titles that we are having to work through with the city attorney (Terry Miller), where there are multiple heirs. As we continue to work through this process we may just have to work some of these complicated ones through the court system. But I think that by next month we'll have three or four down."
Council member Steve Farrow, who was elected in November and joined the council earlier this month, asked how the program is financed.
Parker explained the property owner must compensate the city for the removal of asbestos and the cost of hauling the debris to the landfill. If the owner doesn't do that, the city will place a lien on the property and recover its costs when the property is sold. He said there is a $25,000 line item in the Public Works Department budget to cover the man hours and cost of equipment to demolish the houses.
"Do the owners still own the property?" asked Farrow.
"Yes," said Parker. "If they pay the costs within 30 days, they own it free and clear. If they don't pay, there will be a lien on the property."
