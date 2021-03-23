City gives Dalton State College OK for mural on College Drive

The College Drive intersection at Dug Gap Battle Road is the gateway to Dalton State College, and by this fall visitors to Dalton will be welcomed by a mural at that intersection announcing the college's presence.
The Dalton Public Works Committee, which consists of City Council members Annalee Harlan and Tyree Goodlett, last week gave the college approval to place a mural on the city-owned retaining walls at Waterfall Park and in front of Bojangles'. The two walls connect at a right angle.
"The college will pay for the mural and pay for its maintenance," said Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker. "The only commitment from the city is to allow them to use these city-owned walls."
Dalton State College President Margaret Venable welcomed the decision.
"We were very pleased that the city offered the new retaining wall on the south end of College Drive for Dalton State to place a mural," she said. "We worked long and hard on the design and gave it careful consideration. We want it to welcome people to Dalton State and alert them they are in Roadrunner Nation as they drive by. We also hope it will add to the beauty of our community."
Venable said the mural, which is still in development, will be paid for from the college's marketing budget. She did not say how much it will cost. The mural will not be a traditional mural painted onto the walls.
"We have chosen to work with our local Marketing Alliance Group and a vendor from Knoxville to apply the mural in sections, attaching the vinyl sheets to the wall with a heat process," Venable said. "It should last a few years before we need to replace it. We expect it will be up by the end of the summer in time for classes this fall."
