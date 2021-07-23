City, Housing Authority team up to bring central heat and air to residents

Five years ago, just 100 of the 551 housing units operated by the Dalton Housing Authority had central heat and air.
Today, thanks to some help from the city of Dalton, 300 units have central heat and air, and Housing Authority Executive Director David McKone said the goal is to put central heat and air into every unit.
Counting $160,000 in funding approved by the City Council on Monday, the city has put $833,987 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds into the project during the last five years. CDBG is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program targeted at urban areas with low incomes and high poverty that funds anti-poverty efforts, infrastructure construction and programs to reduce blight.
The Housing Authority has put matching funds of its own into the project for a total investment of $1.75 million to renovate the buildings, which were built in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, before central heat and air was commonplace.
"What we are doing is putting the heating and air in, which is an air conditioner and gas furnace," McKone said. "We are using matching funds from our own money and putting in 12 inches of insulation in the attic, double-pane insulated glass windows, storm doors and weather stripping. We hope that will bring their utility bills down. With single-pane glass windows and air conditioners in the windows you can imagine some of our residents have quite high utility bills."
McKone said residents of units without central heat and air often have several window air conditioners to cool their homes in the summer.
Housing Authority board Chairman George Woodward said authority officials are grateful for the city's help.
"The improvements we've been able to make have certainly helped the residents," he said. "But we think improving these properties also has a positive impact on the entire community."
