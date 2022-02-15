Dalton City Attorney Terry Miller told members of the city's Finance Committee (City Council members) recently he has identified 12 property owners with cross easements on part of the street that winds through Shugart Commons, the complex that houses Home Depot and Walmart off Shugart Road. The city has sent quitclaim deeds to the property owners hoping they will cede the north entrance to the street to the city.
City officials want to acquire that section of the street so the Public Works Department can maintain it.
The street was designed and built to city standards, and city officials say the developer planned to donate it to the city but did not. Because the street was never deeded to the city, owners of the adjacent properties have easements on the street but none have responsibility for it and it hasn't been well maintained.
Mayor David Pennington has said city officials regularly get phone calls complaining about the potholes on the street but because it isn't a city street there is little the city can do. While the city performed a temporary patch of the potholes, the city can't resurface the road without obtaining the title to it.
The street runs from Shugart Road between the Murphy USA service station and Checkers to the Home Depot where it curves and runs past Walmart before curving again and running behind Kohl's back to Shugart Road.
"The section we are interested in is the north entrance (which runs between the Murphy USA and Checkers) down to the bridge," said Miller. "We want to be able to bring it to city standards. We are not asking for the bridge."
Miller said the city is asking every property owner along the length of that part of the street to sign a quitclaim deed.
"We don't think anyone would object," he said. "We aren't taking anything away from them. Technically, they all currently have a duty to maintain and repair that street. If they sign off, the city will be taking responsibility for maintaining that section of the street. That would be in the public interest, and I think it would be in their interest."
The rest of the street remains in good condition.
What would happen if one of the property owners doesn't sign off?
"We would have to look at that," Miller said. "We would have to step back and see if we can move forward with just part of the easement. We thought it would be better to ask them all to sign off since that is one continuous street. If we can get everyone to buy in, it makes it clean and clear that it belongs to the city and we can spend taxpayer money on it."
Pennington said the street's poor condition affects residents of the Greater Dalton area who shop at the Walmart and the Home Depot. He said it might also leave a poor impression of the city with people who get off I-75 at the Rocky Face interchange to buy fuel at the Murphy USA or pick up something at Walmart.
